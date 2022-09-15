Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings

Jennifer Garner is a creature of habit — and I say that with love because I am too. She, like you and me, has her routine (like sipping her morning coffee while getting from Point A to B in Los Angeles), and her tried and true closet favorites, like a particular pair of butt-lifting leggings that she wears on repeat, as do I, because yes, they're that good.

Garner was all smiles as she and a friend were photographed getting in their steps on September 13, beaming from what we can only assume was a post-workout glow. They were both wearing activewear attire — in fact, they were basically twinning in black leggings and gray sweatshirts. There was one detail, however, that set the two looks apart: Garner's front-seam-free Booty Boost leggings.

That's right: Garner was once again wearing her trusty Spanx Booty Boost leggings that have amassed quite the following in Hollywood. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian are frequently spotted in them, as well as fashion editors (like me!), who've sung their praises time and again thanks to their butt-lifting powers.

The brand's best-selling leggings, which have completely sold out multiple times, are an activewear game changer. I own many leggings, but I always reach for my Booty Boost bottoms because they really make me look (and feel) my best.

The leggings are made with the brand's signature sculpting fabric that lifts, boosts, and wicks moisture; it's also quick-drying and ultra breathable, so you don't have to worry about any marks showing even if you get really sweaty (I took them for a spin at a Soul Cycle class and they passed the test.). They also feature a seam-free front, eliminating the worry of ever having to deal with a, ehem, camel toe.

The biggest selling point of all is that the Booty Boost leggings really deliver on their name: They lift your butt, so much so that when I wore them on a recent hiking trip with a friend, she said the four words I love to hear, "Your butt looks great."

All that to say, I totally get why Garner keeps falling back on her go-to Spanx leggings, because so do I. And I guess when you finally find the perfect pair, nothing else matters. Shop the Garner- and editor-approved leggings in more colorways, below, and get ready for "best butt ever" compliments, no squats necessary.

