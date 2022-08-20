Jennifer Garner Reportedly Declined Her Invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding

Out of all the celebrities who will be attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Georgia this weekend, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly won't be one of them. However, she does have a great excuse for why she can't make it.

According to a source, Garner declined her invite to the big event due to a scheduling conflict. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing," the insider told Hollywood Life.

The source continued, "There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for." Garner and Affleck share three children together — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — while J.Lo is a mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

After a quickie Vegas wedding last month, Ben and Jen are tying the knot for a second time at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia. "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."