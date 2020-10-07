Jennifer Garner Told Jill Biden That "Moms Are Going to Put You in the White House"
That had a long chat on Instagram Live.
Jennifer Garner isn't afraid to talk about politics. In an Instagram Live broadcast today, she invited Dr. Jill Biden to speak about the upcoming election and insisted that she believes that Vice President Joe Biden could offer the leadership and stability the country needs right now. She also noted that both Jill and Joe, with their stability, appeal to her and other moms, saying, "I think moms are going to put you in the White House."
Yahoo! notes that Garner and Dr. Biden have worked together before and that the actor considers them to be friends. They are both involved with Save the Children, which works to provide education, health care, and economic opportunities to kids and offer aid during emergencies, like war and natural disasters. Garner told Dr. Biden that the upcoming election has given her "the chance to dream of you and Vice President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honor and decency reign."
Dr. Biden shared that she feels like many voters are desperate for relief from the chaos and calamity that comes with having President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
"We just need calm, steadiness, a path forward," Biden said, adding that Americans could "feel hope again" after the election.
The two also spoke about climate change, food insecurity, and the unique needs of military families. Garner even talked about how her 11-year-old daughter, Seraphina, is already talking about climate change. And not everything is doom and gloom at the moment, Garner insists. Her 14-year-old daughter, Violet, told her that she feels like "the world will be OK."