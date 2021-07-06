Jennifer Garner Can Reportedly Tell Ben Affleck Is Very "Happy" With Jennifer Lopez
Well, we've all seen the photos.
While the nostalgia might be why so many fans are rooting for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance, one person in particular — who happens to be just a bit closer to the relationship than the rest of us — is very happy for the two. According to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner isn't holding any grudges or harboring any sort of bad blood. In fact, she's rooting for them right along with the rest of us.
Sources close to Garner insist that she "can tell he is happy" and that both the Affleck-Garner family and the Lopez-Anthony family are "getting along great." Garner and Affleck were married from 2005-2018 and have three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max.
"J.Lo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids," the source said. "[J.Lo] is so happy with Ben. He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."
And though it feels like a lifetime ago that Affleck and Lopez were together and starred in Gigli, the source notes that it feels like no time at all has passed, though they've both had their fair share of headline-grabbing romances since.
"Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the source added. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off."
Though there hasn't been any confirmation that Lopez and Garner have met up, the possibility of this mega-watt Hollywood blended family forming some sort of superstar Brady Bunch-style brood looks pretty good, especially with how well things seem to be going for all parties involved.