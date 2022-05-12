Jennifer Garner's Distressed Denim Overalls Are Redefining the Mom-Chic Uniform
It's no secret that Jennifer Garner is a fan of overalls. Garner has done ballet in the risky denim staple, worn them to school drop-off, and she's even admitted to co-founding a biodynamic, non-GMO farm (mostly) for the overalls. And her latest pair of dungarees are peak cool mom style, partly thanks to her choice in footwear.
On Wednesday, Jen was spotted taking a break from filming scenes for the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me in Los Angeles, and instead of sweats, she opted for distressed denim overalls with patchwork detailing. She paired the controversial garment with a dark blue tank top underneath, and pushed the look into mom-chic territory with black, chunky-heeled combat boots. Layers of necklaces and soft waves parted down the middle provided the finishing touches to the actress's off-duty uniform.
Once filming resumed, Jen ditched the overalls for a skintight black dress, sheer tights, and charcoal knee-high boots.
Based on Laura Dave's novel, The Last Thing He Told Me has been adapted into a limited series for Apple TV. According to Deadline, the adaptation "follows a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared." The show is being produced for Apple by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company, and Garner will also serve as co-executive producer.