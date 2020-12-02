Jennifer Garner Can't Believe Her Daughter Is Already 15
Us too, Jen.
It's been a big week at Jennifer Garner's house.
Her daughter, Violet Affleck, just turned 15 on Tuesday — and Garner is marveling at how quickly her eldest has grown.
"My daughter is 15 today," the actress shared during a Today show appearance. "Can you stand it? Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"
When host Hoda Kotb asked about how she'll handle things when Violet begins dating, Garner quipped that it hasn't been a problem yet.
"All I know is, she's on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school," she laughed. "We haven't had to deal with that yet."
Garner shares Violet as well as 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
RELATED: Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan Were the Only Couple I Shipped — Until I Learned About Fuckbois
"When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever, and I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children," Affleck said of Garner earlier this year. “I’m very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not."