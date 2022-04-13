Jennifer Garner Knew Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are off living in newly-engaged bliss, but there are no hard feelings between Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner . In fact, the actress was even privy to his proposal to Lopez before the public found out.

A source told E! that Garner is truly happy for her ex. "Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the insider shared. "Jen is happy for Ben and knows that J.Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."

The source noted that the Bennifer 2.0 "had hoped to keep it private a little bit longer," but when Lopez was photographed wearing the sparkler, they decided to officially share the news. A separate insider told the outlet that Lopez is on cloud nine. "J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife. She believes it's true love and was meant to be."

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote in the email. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that's a YES.'"