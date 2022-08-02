Jennifer Garner Shared Her Advice on Receiving Cosmetic Procedures

"Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
Jennifer Garner 2019 The Art of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is sharing her thoughts on cosmetic procedures — and providing some insightful advice about something few people actually talk about. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress told the publication about the beauty knowledge she'll be passing down to her daughters, Violet and Seraphina, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

She also added some guidance when it comes to receiving injections, like filler and Botox. "My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she continued. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

In a 2020 interview with Real Simple, Garner spoke about getting Botox, saying that she wasn't a fan. Instead, her tip for great skin and hair is very simple and pretty foolproof. "My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major," she said. "As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don't have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Filler
Botox vs. Fillers: Which Injectable Is Right for You?
Kim Kardashian Wearing Blonde Hair 2022 "Allure" Cover
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Floor-Length Hair With a Sheer, Fishnet Jumpsuit
I Love Liquid Nose Jobs — Here's What You Need to Know About Them
I've Had Four Liquid Nose Jobs — Here's What You Need to Know About Them
BEAUTY BOSS: Sylvie Chantecaille/Chantecaille
Chantecaille Used Botanical Ingredients Long Before They Became Trendy
Jennifer Garner x Virtue Labs
Jennifer Garner's Secret to Effortless Summer Hair Is One Product
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
This TikTok-Viral Wrinkle Treatment Works Like Instant Filler — and Users Are Seeing "Immediate Results"
Tinx
Tinx Prefers Makeup That Looks Like She's Been Making Out
Cheek Filler
This New Anti-Aging Treatment Gives You Results That Can Last Up to 10 Years
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex’s Feelings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
What Can Botox Do For Crow's Feet?
Yes, Botox Can Soften Crow's Feet — If Injected Correctly
Meet Micro-Coring, the Surgery-Free Treatment to Get Rid of Wrinkles and Loose Skin
Meet Micro-Coring, the Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatment That Gets Rid of Wrinkles and Loose Skin
Jennifer Garner’s $15 Trick for “Instantly” Velvety, Plump Skin
This Is Jennifer Garner's $18 Trick for Getting Velvety, Plump Skin "Instantly"
How to Get More Defined Cheekbones
How to Get More Defined Cheekbones
Bella Hadid Red Dress Snake Necklace
Bella Hadid Opened up About Her Ongoing Struggle With Mental Health in Her Latest Interview
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner's School Pick-Up Outfit Included a Suede Miniskirt and Sneakers
Freckle Tattoos Are the New Cutesy Ink Trend — Here’s What You Need to Know
Freckle Tattoos Are the Hot New Ink Trend — Here's What You Need to Know