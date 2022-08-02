Celebrity Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner Shared Her Advice on Receiving Cosmetic Procedures "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face." By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Garner is sharing her thoughts on cosmetic procedures — and providing some insightful advice about something few people actually talk about. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress told the publication about the beauty knowledge she'll be passing down to her daughters, Violet and Seraphina, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. "My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face." Jennifer Garner's Secret to Effortless Summer Hair Is One Product She also added some guidance when it comes to receiving injections, like filler and Botox. "My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she continued. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout." In a 2020 interview with Real Simple, Garner spoke about getting Botox, saying that she wasn't a fan. Instead, her tip for great skin and hair is very simple and pretty foolproof. "My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major," she said. "As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don't have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit