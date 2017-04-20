The 5 Children's Books Jennifer Garner Loves

As a mom of three, Jennifer Garner has certainly read her fair share of bedtime stories. And to say that she’s picked up a few favorites along the way would be quite the understatement. “Gosh, kids’ books are my favorite literature,” the actress told InStyle during an interview for our May issue. “I basically like anything that’s written for thirteen and under!”

Thanks to her volunteer work with Save the Children’s early education programs, Garner frequently gets to flex her storytelling muscles. “I visit schools all over the country to read to students, and I love it so much,” she said. “I’ll read anything, really, but if I'm reading to young kids, I like to choose something with rhymes. They’re really the building blocks of language and really allow children to hold onto one word as they connect it to the next.”

VIDEO: Creative Ways to Save Your Kids' Artwork

While it’s tricky for Garner to narrow down her top tales (“I could go on and on,” she said), there are a few fables that have stood the test of time. “You can never go wrong with anything by Julia Donaldson or Dr. Seuss, and I love reading Is Your Mama a Llama? to younger kids in school,” she said. “But the most fun I’ve had recently was reading Matilda to my daughter’s second-grade class.”

Amanda Marsalis/Trunk Archive

Scroll down for a few of Garner’s picks.