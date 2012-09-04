Jennifer Garner: Movie-Star Mom

1 of 4 Michelangelo Di Battista

On having a baby and doing a shoot…

While you couldn't tell from her glowing image on the cover of this month's InStyle, Garner didn't sleep much the night before the cover shoot: "Violet wanted me to rock her. The baby was ready to nurse. Ben was trying to have a conversation with me in the middle of the night for some reason. I didn't sleep!" she says. "I would think I looked appropriate for someone who had a baby six weeks ago. Except they don't go together, having a baby and then six weeks later sitting for a cover shoot for your favorite magazine."