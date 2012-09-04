Jennifer Garner: Movie-Star Mom

While you couldn't tell from her glowing image on the cover of this month's InStyle, Garner didn't sleep much the night before the cover shoot: "Violet wanted me to rock her. The baby was ready to nurse. Ben was trying to have a conversation with me in the middle of the night for some reason. I didn't sleep!" she says. "I would think I looked appropriate for someone who had a baby six weeks ago. Except they don't go together, having a baby and then six weeks later sitting for a cover shoot for your favorite magazine."
When Ben does Violet’s hair…
When it comes to hair and makeup (the kids' and Garner's, respectively), Affleck does his best: "He dresses amp#91;Violetamp#93; and does her hair. It's pretty funny," the actress says. "You can always tell when he has been at it, just two random barrettes hanging in there. It's so sweet." Not surprisingly, “Ben can be pretty clueless when it comes to my clothes or makeup," Garner says. "But when he does notice and says something, he’s so sweet that I forgive him.”
Wine & chocolate to relieve stress…
"I always quiz Reese amp#91;Witherspoonamp#93; about how she does it," Garner says about balancing her family life with her career.
"I feel like she does a really good job." These days the 37-year-old mom-who's often spotted at parks and playgrounds with her kids-seems to have mastered the balancing act pretty well herself.
How does the actress destress when she's feeling overwhelmed?
"I have a glass of wine with a girlfriend," Garner says. "I wish I meditated, but it's wine and chocolate. Let's face the facts!"
What Jennifer learned from her girls…
Amongst the chaos of movie premieres, red carpet appearances and the constant paparazzi swarming around her life, Garner finds relief in her daughters, 3-year-old Violet and 3-month-old Seraphina. "Violet has taught me to slow down and appreciate things," she says. "With Sera, I'm so sure of her sweetness as a person. She’s taught me that there's an innate goodness in people that's real. And it's there from birth."
