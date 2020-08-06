Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper Were Spotted Making Sandcastles on the Beach
Cooper's 3-year-old daughter appeared to be the chief architect.
You know what quarantine has proved itself the perfect time for? Rewatching Alias. And you know what said rewatch has made abundantly clear? Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have some wild chemistry and should have been that show’s defining couple. I said what I said.
Exhibit A:
Anyway, it’s been about 17 years since Cooper left his post as series regular, but he and Garner appear to have remained close — like mid-quarantine beach hang with my daughter close.
In photos obtained by TMZ, both parties as well as Cooper’s 3-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine, were spotted chatting (and making sandcastles) on the beach in Malibu.
Both Cooper and Garner are reportedly single. Cooper hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since his 2019 split from Shayk, and Garner reportedly parted ways with boyfriend of 2 years John Miller ahead of lockdown.
TMZ’s sensational headline “Flirty in the ‘Bu” aside, this is probably a simple case of two old friends (who’ve made out onscreen once or twice) catching up. Garner appears to be an asset in Lea’s sandcastle-making, so perhaps this will become a regular thing.