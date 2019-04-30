Jennifer Garner Apologizes for her April Fools' Day Book Prank

Image zoom Getty; Charley Gallay for Baby2Baby

For anyone still feeling utterly robbed by Jennifer Garner's recent April Fools' Day prank in which she teased a brand new (and totally phony) tell-all memoir entitled "Bless Your Heart," the actress is really sorry – just not sorry enough to actually write the book. We caught up with the 13 Going on 30 star at the sixth annual Baby2Baby Mother’s Day Celebration in Los Angeles last week, where brand partner Shutterfly announced a $500,000 donation to Baby2Baby for 2019 to help the organization continue its mission to provide children with clothing, diapers, and other basic necessities. And that's not the only endowment the organization has received recently: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also selected Baby2Baby as one of four organizations approved to accept gifts in celebration of the birth of the their first child (due any minute now).

We chatted up long-time supporter Garner about all things Instagram and the beauty philosophy that landed her on the cover of People's Beautiful Issue this year.

"[The book] was so definitely a prank and it seemed so obvious to me! But now looking back, I see that we did make the book cover look really real and the video did look real. We just assumed everyone would get it right away," Garner exclusively told InStyle about the viral prank that had fans freaking out. "We were cracking ourselves up at my house, but I'm so sorry for anyone, including my mom, who believed it and felt like they'd been duped."

So, no book. A bit of a bummer, but not totally surprising considering Garner is the picture of class, and not one to air her dirty laundry for the masses. Luckily, we can still enjoy a look into Garner's life and kitchen via her Instagram cooking series, "Pretend Cooking Show," where she channels her inner Ina Garten while walking her followers through her favorite recipes. "I really know my TV chefs and they're so good at teaching us what to do that you can't help but pretend it when you're cooking yourself," Garner laughed. As for the number-one kitchen struggle that doesn't make the Instagram highlight reel of culinary triumphs? Burning things, which the actress admits happens quite often. "I get distracted and I leave stuff and it burns – that's one of my main main issues. I'm in a hurry, I turn it up, I turn my back, and then it's like...OK, that's black."

Fifty children served by the Baby2Baby network participated in this year's Mother's Day play date, where they enjoyed crafting activities like painting, flower arranging, and cupcake decorating. While the kids were entertained (some even dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" with Garner herself), their moms were able to partake in some well-deserved pampering like manicures and hair styling.

Outside of her philanthropic endeavors, Garner's career as an actress means we often see her after she's been gussied up for the red carpet. But she's pretty open about the fact that she's much more comfortable in her jeans and sneakers. When asked about the evolution of her beauty routine over the course of her career, the star admitted that not much has changed. "I've always seen Nerida Joy for facials, I've always had Chris McMillan cut my hair, I've always gone to Tracey [Cunningham] to color it," Garner shared. "And then other than that, I've always been really good about sunscreen. I've worked for Neutrogena for a dozen years, so you can't do that without knowing about how important sunscreen is."

The moral of the story? If it ain't broke, don't fix it. After all, Garner's routine has served her quite well!