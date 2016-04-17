9 Times Birthday Girl Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Incredible Post-Break Up Bod

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner! The actress turns 44 today, and she’s never looked better. Since announcing her split from Ben Affleck last June, Garner has turned up her fashion game, opting for body-conscious styles that perfectly show off her incredibly toned figure (after three kids, no less!).

From body-hugging gowns to flirty minis and even leather leggings, this working mom knows just how to flatter her athletic bod. Garner pairs every gorgeous look with the perfect accessory: a smile. As they say, happiness is the best revenge.

In honor of her birthday, we rounded up the actress’s best looks since announcing her divorce last summer. Keep scrolling for nine doses of outfit inspiration from the stylish star.

1 of 9 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

On Late Night with Seth Meyers

Garner showed off her fit figure during an appearance on the late night show in a plunging tank and leather leggings.

2 of 9 2016 Getty Images

At a screening of Miracles from Heaven in N.Y.C.

The actress stunned in a skin-tight black dress and fitted blazer, sporting some impressive cleavage. 

3 of 9 Josiah Kamau

In N.Y.C.

Garner showed off her incredibly toned legs on an outing in N.Y.C., bundling a navy coat over a flirty teal dress.

4 of 9 2016 Alexander Tamargo

On Un Neuvo Dia

The fit mom looked red hot while promoting her new film on the Spanish morning show.

5 of 9 2016 Alexander Tamargo

At the Miami premiere of Miracles from Heaven

Garner showed off her toned arms in a white sundress in Miami Beach.

6 of 9 2016 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

At the Hollywood premiere of Miracles from Heaven

The actress promoted her new film in a strapless pink dress with a floral pattern, giving a whole new meaning to "pretty in pink."

7 of 9 2016 WireImage

At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The working mom cut a trim figure at the 2016 Oscars, highlighting her toned arms and narrow waist in a black one-shoulder Versace gown.

8 of 9 2015 Mike Pont

At the Save The Children Illumination Gala

Garner's bod was on full display in N.Y.C. in this stunning skin-tight black dress with a plunging sheer neckline.

9 of 9 2015 Steve Granitz

At the American Cinematheque Awards

The star wowed in a light pink mini, pairing a tousled updo with the sleeveless dress.

