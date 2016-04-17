9 Times Birthday Girl Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Incredible Post-Break Up Bod

Happy birthday, Jennifer Garner! The actress turns 44 today, and she’s never looked better. Since announcing her split from Ben Affleck last June, Garner has turned up her fashion game, opting for body-conscious styles that perfectly show off her incredibly toned figure (after three kids, no less!).

From body-hugging gowns to flirty minis and even leather leggings, this working mom knows just how to flatter her athletic bod. Garner pairs every gorgeous look with the perfect accessory: a smile. As they say, happiness is the best revenge.

In honor of her birthday, we rounded up the actress’s best looks since announcing her divorce last summer. Keep scrolling for nine doses of outfit inspiration from the stylish star.