Inside Jennifer Fisher's Super-Stylish Miami Birthday Weekend

Courtesy Jennifer Fisher
Samantha Simon
May 10, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

We may be only ten days in, but May is already shaping up to be a celebration-packed month for Jennifer Fisher. Last week, the jewelry designer and mom-of-two jetted off to Miami, ringing in her birthday with four of her BFFs before returning to New York City to spend Mother’s Day with her kids. And Fisher fully appreciates the combination of back-to-back special occasions. “I always feel especially spoiled during this time of year,” she told InStyle when she returned from her girls-only getaway.

For Fisher, heading south to celebrate has become a birthday ritual in itself. “The Miami trip has been a tradition for the last five years with my nearest and dearest girlfriends,” she said. “It's a time for us to get away for a few days and relax on the beach.” Chilling out is Fisher's top priority from the moment she checks into Miami's Soho Beach House—and that’s why she chooses to keep the trip so intimate. “Traveling with a small group of those who are closest to you takes the pressure off celebrating in a big way,” she said.

Fisher prefers to keep the entire trip pressure-free—even when it comes to filling her suitcase. “Packing is simple for a weekend away,” she said. Her strategy? “I always bring two fun options and the rest are casual. Bathing suits are the biggest factor so I always pack extra, as well as multiple pairs of sunglasses.” Fisher gave InStyle an inside look at her trip, from her travel essentials and Miami-ready outfits to her unusual birthday “cake.” Scroll down to check out her diary.

1 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Packing Essentials

“Sun protection is key for me," said Fisher. "I always take a different pair of sunglasses for each day, and I’m never without a few different versions of sunscreen. My current favorites are Shiseido's SPF 50 spray and two versions of La Roche-Posay: one is SPF 60 that I use on my chest and shoulders, and then I use the Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid for my face. ILIA makes an amazing portable translucent powder sunscreen with SPF 20 that helps with shine. And then if I'm having cocktails on the beach, I always take an herbal supplement called Party Smart so that I'm not tired later in the day and feel ready for the night. I also packed my favorite Glossier Balm Dotcom, Rodin gloss, Tatcha brightening serum, and my favorite night red 844 by Christian Dior.”

(Sunglasses, clockwise from top: Céline, Saint Laurent, and Karen Walker)

2 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Beachy Must-Haves

“I have a few essentials that I always bring when I travel to the beach: my Ryan Roche straw wide-brimmed hats, Saint Laurent wedges, and new favorite embroidered vacation dresses and tops by March II,” said Fisher. “I always accessorize with a single statement cuff and sunglasses. This year, my girls surprised me with these amazing Porsche Design matte black aviators with interchangeable lenses for my birthday (after a huge hint on my part as I'm not the easiest to shop for...).”

3 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Squad Selfies

“My girls. The #CORE. It wouldn’t be my birthday without Lauran, Rachel & Ayesha,” said Fisher. 

4 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

White Hot

“This jumpsuit by Opening Ceremony goes perfectly from day to night,” said Fisher. “I am a jumpsuit addict, and they’re my go-to for eveningwear as long as the fit is right. I'm not a huge fan of cocktail dresses—I would rather wear a pantsuit or pants any day! It's the tomboy in me.”

5 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Seaside Drinks

“It's a tradition to start each morning after breakfast on the beach with a Bloody Mary and gossip about all the funny things that happened the night before,” said Fisher. 

6 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Swimsuit Goals

“I love this new style of suit that Mara Hoffman has started making,” said Fisher. “It allows you to cover your chest and arms so you don't get too much sun exposure, plus you don't feel like a cover up is necessary when it’s so hot outside.” 

7 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

The Ultimate Snack

“We have perfected the art of the perfect beach lunch after coming to Miami for the last few years,” said Fisher. “The key is to Postmates Joe's Stone Crab directly to the beach. It's a must.”

8 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

A Special Surprise

“When your girls get you a birthday avocado for brunch in bikinis in lieu of cake,” said Fisher. “Only in Miami!”

9 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Key Accessories

“This JF Charm necklace is always around my neck, by my side, or in my bag as my good luck talisman,” said Fisher. “It represents my family and everything I love in my life. It is the base of which my company started and all my customers collect their own different customized versions as heirlooms to pass down to their family and children.”

10 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

The Birthday Look

“Celebrating my birthday on Cinco de Mayo this year gave me the opportunity to wear something festive,” said Fisher. “This Ferragamo dress was perfect, as it felt festive for Miami without looking kitschy. It's the perfect gown to have for spring and summer, and I know it will be perfect for Mexico and the Hamptons, too. To me, that’s the sign of a perfect dress—the opportunity to wear it multiple times.”

11 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

Balcony Views

“This is always the best part of the morning before the beach,” said Fisher. “But on our last day, it's a sad moment as we're about to rush to the airport to get home to New York. We always wake up super early and watch the sun come up for our last morning in Miami. It’s an unforgettable sunrise.”

12 of 12 Courtesy Jennifer Fisher

All Packed and Ready to Go

“Time to head back to NYC,” said Fisher (wearing a Fivestory x Rosie Assoulin top, Céline sunglasses, and Trico Field jeans). “Amazing memories from the weekend but ready to get back to my family and life. Doing one last sweep of the room and safe... especially for jewelry!”

