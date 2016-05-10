Inside Jennifer Fisher's Super-Stylish Miami Birthday Weekend

We may be only ten days in, but May is already shaping up to be a celebration-packed month for Jennifer Fisher. Last week, the jewelry designer and mom-of-two jetted off to Miami, ringing in her birthday with four of her BFFs before returning to New York City to spend Mother’s Day with her kids. And Fisher fully appreciates the combination of back-to-back special occasions. “I always feel especially spoiled during this time of year,” she told InStyle when she returned from her girls-only getaway.

For Fisher, heading south to celebrate has become a birthday ritual in itself. “The Miami trip has been a tradition for the last five years with my nearest and dearest girlfriends,” she said. “It's a time for us to get away for a few days and relax on the beach.” Chilling out is Fisher's top priority from the moment she checks into Miami's Soho Beach House—and that’s why she chooses to keep the trip so intimate. “Traveling with a small group of those who are closest to you takes the pressure off celebrating in a big way,” she said.

Fisher prefers to keep the entire trip pressure-free—even when it comes to filling her suitcase. “Packing is simple for a weekend away,” she said. Her strategy? “I always bring two fun options and the rest are casual. Bathing suits are the biggest factor so I always pack extra, as well as multiple pairs of sunglasses.” Fisher gave InStyle an inside look at her trip, from her travel essentials and Miami-ready outfits to her unusual birthday “cake.” Scroll down to check out her diary.