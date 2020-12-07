John Mayer Was Caught Browsing a Jennifer Aniston Fan Account
Through it all, the singer still stans his ex.
“I’ll be there for youuuu … when your fan accounts post cute pics,” John Mayer (probably) sang to himself when he made a bold gesture on a dedicated Jennifer Aniston Instagram page.
Though Aniston and Mayer broke up approximately one century ago (aka 2009), the two remain low-key stans for one another.
Back in April, the Friends alum commented on an IG Live her musician ex did, sharing a trail of laughing emojis when Mayer made a self-deprecating comment about himself.
Just this week, Mayer proved he’s still keeping up with all things Aniston when a popular fan account for the actress (@jenniferanistonfaniston) shared a series of black-and-white images of Aniston riding a bike with the caption “I just can’t with these pictures.” Mayer is one of more than 3,000 fans who “liked” the post.
It doesn’t appear that Mayer actually follows said fan account, so perhaps he was just browsing Aniston’s tagged posts, like exes are wont to do …