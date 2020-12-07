John Mayer Was Caught Browsing a Jennifer Aniston Fan Account

Through it all, the singer still stans his ex.

By Isabel Jones
Dec 07, 2020 @ 12:52 pm
“I’ll be there for youuuu … when your fan accounts post cute pics,” John Mayer (probably) sang to himself when he made a bold gesture on a dedicated Jennifer Aniston Instagram page.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Though Aniston and Mayer broke up approximately one century ago (aka 2009), the two remain low-key stans for one another. 

Back in April, the Friends alum commented on an IG Live her musician ex did, sharing a trail of laughing emojis when Mayer made a self-deprecating comment about himself.

Just this week, Mayer proved he’s still keeping up with all things Aniston when a popular fan account for the actress (@jenniferanistonfaniston) shared a series of black-and-white images of Aniston riding a bike with the caption “I just can’t with these pictures.” Mayer is one of more than 3,000 fans who “liked” the post.

Credit: Instagram/jenniferanistonfaniston

It doesn’t appear that Mayer actually follows said fan account, so perhaps he was just browsing Aniston’s tagged posts, like exes are wont to do … 

