Jennifer Aniston Just Demonstrated the Lasting Appeal of the Statement Shoe
You can't go wrong with a classic leopard print.
Jennifer Aniston proved that a bold statement shoe never goes out of style — especially when paired with an all-black ensemble.
Aniston was photographed this week on the set of her Apple+ series The Morning Show, wearing a longline black coat and sheer black stockings, topped off with a black handbag and a pair of pointed-toe leopard print pumps.
Aniston, who time and again has proved the staying power of the LBD, would certainly know a thing or two about how to make a sleek black outfit pop.
She and co-star Reese Witherspoon have been filming the second season of The Morning Show, which doesn't officially have an air date just yet.
"We're writing the show now; we'll film it this summer; and we'll be on next November," showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Variety in November 2019.
In an interview with Deadline, Aniston teased the second season: "In terms of where season 1 ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network. Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness. We're entering season 2 with, okay, this enormous seismic shift has just taken place...now what?"