Jennifer Aniston Just Demonstrated the Lasting Appeal of the Statement Shoe

You can't go wrong with a classic leopard print.

Mar 11, 2021 @ 12:59 pm
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston proved that a bold statement shoe never goes out of style — especially when paired with an all-black ensemble.

Aniston was photographed this week on the set of her Apple+ series The Morning Show, wearing a longline black coat and sheer black stockings, topped off with a black handbag and a pair of pointed-toe leopard print pumps.

Credit: The Image Direct

Aniston, who time and again has proved the staying power of the LBD, would certainly know a thing or two about how to make a sleek black outfit pop.

She and co-star Reese Witherspoon have been filming the second season of The Morning Show, which doesn't officially have an air date just yet.

"We're writing the show now; we'll film it this summer; and we'll be on next November," showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Variety in November 2019.

RELATED: Whitney Cummings Got a Tattoo Honoring Her Best Friend Jennifer Aniston

In an interview with Deadline, Aniston teased the second season: "In terms of where season 1 ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network. Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness. We're entering season 2 with, okay, this enormous seismic shift has just taken place...now what?"

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com