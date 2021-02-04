Jennifer Aniston Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Herself and Selena Gomez
Another look into their surprising friendship.
Jennifer Aniston just shared another look at her perhaps surprising friendship with Selena Gomez.
On Wednesday, Aniston shared a candid photo of herself with Gomez and the manager they share, Aleen Keshishian, wishing Keshishian a happy birthday. In the selfie snap, Aniston can be seen smiling at the camera while Keshishian and Gomez laugh behind her.
While Aniston and Gomez might not be the first people to come to mind when you think of famous friends, they've apparently known each other for years.
Last year, Aniston filled in for her friend Ellen DeGeneres in the host's seat of her talk show, and interviewed Gomez.
"We've known each other for years, you've been over to my house, we've had pizza — girl after my own heart," Aniston told Gomez, asking her to tell the story of how they met.
"Nobody knew who I was. You were in the bathroom wearing a black dress, and I think we were at a Vanity Fair event and I was there with my mom and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice," Gomez recalled. "You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart like, stopped. And I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, 'oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.' I was like, 'oh my god.'"
Can we get an invite to the next pizza party?