Jennifer Aniston Just Made a Case For Bringing Back the Controversial Mismatched Bikini

Anytime Jennifer Aniston does anything, it pretty much immediately becomes a trend (see: her '90s tank top influence on Friends). Even if it's slightly controversial, she's the one person who could get us on board. So, her latest Instagram post has us second guessing our swimwear trends of 2022 for a go-to bikini staple from the 2010s.

The actress shared a carousel of images from a recent beach trip, in which she wore a black string top with vibrant pink bottoms, making a case for the mixing-and-matching swimwear fad that took over the pools and oceans many years ago. In one snap, she and a couple of friends were captured on a beach walk (aka, a "hot girl" walk), while other pictures documented her soaking up some rays. In one photo, Aniston wore a lavender sundress over her bikini, and the last slide in the gallery was a video of the expansive and scenic beach and ocean.

"Take us back 🙏🏼," she wrote alongside the series of images. The photos appear to be from the same beach trip that gave us her iconic salty waves. When she's not lounging oceanside, Aniston has another method of relaxation. She recently told InStyle about her meditation routine.

"I meditate every morning and I do write gratitude pages — not every day, but when I think to. But having a mindful morning is very important to me," she said. "Meditation has always been a part of my everyday routine, but it used to be 'meditate and work out.' It was sort of like a checklist and I found that was not working for me. It can't be a checklist. It has to be something that you really are devoted to."