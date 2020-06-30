Jennifer Aniston Got Real About Wearing Masks During the Coronavirus Pandemic
"It really shouldn't be a debate."
While the coronavirus pandemic rages on and more and more people are talking about wearing masks and some states requiring them, perennial friend Jennifer Aniston let her Instagram followers know that she feels it, just like everyone else. In a post that showed her wearing a black mask, Aniston wrote a lengthy caption saying that while it's "inconvenient" and "uncomfortable," wearing a mask is something that everyone can do to flatten the curve and keep one another safe.
"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down ... jobs are being lost ... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," her caption started.
She continues, saying that while there are plenty of people who are doing there part, there are still too many that still refuse to wear a mask. It's not a political decision, she insists, noting that wearing a mask is "simple and effective" and that the issue shouldn't be up for debate at all. For Aniston, it's a matter of just being a decent person.
"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask," she added. "This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate."
She finished her note with a simple message, asking her followers to wear a mask, like she is in her photo, and urging everyone around them to do the same.
"If you care about human life, please just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same," she finished.
Aniston isn't a medical expert, but her advice echoes that of the CDC:
"Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice," the CDC website reads. "This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain."