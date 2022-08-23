Jennifer Aniston's Stylist Uses This Luxe Hair Brush to Achieve Her Signature Blowout 

And shoppers say it’s so good, “you won’t buy another brush ever again.”

Published on August 23, 2022

Jennifer Aniston Hair Brush
Jennifer Aniston's hair is its own entity with its own fame. Sure, it helps that it's attached to the head of an age-defying A-lister, but I particularly think of The Rachel as its own being. I don't think I'm alone in this either — there's a reason Aniston was a Living Proof's ambassador for years before launching her own hair care brand, LolaVie.

The Morning Show actress previously shared a video of herself using the Wet Brush Pro Flex on her still-damp hair. If you're looking for a dry hair brush, Aniston has you covered with another recommendation via her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan.

In a recent Instagram post, McMillan shared a photo of himself working on Aniston's hair. In it, she has a smooth, sleek, and straight-yet-voluminous blowout. To recreate the look, McMillan advises starting on shampooed wet hair with "usually no styling products so the blowout lasts." He says "the key is to really lift and dry the roots" while blow drying the hair in small sections. And his secret weapon for the sleek blowout is a $54 Ibiza Boar Hair Brush that he says "always delivers."

Ibiza Hair Professional Boar Hair Brush
Shop now: $54; amazon.com

The Ibiza Boar Hair Brush is available in five sizes on Amazon, and it appears that B5 is the "large" size McMillan references in his post, where he uses it to comb through Aniston's locks. The $54 price tag is a lot for a hair brush — there's no way around that. But according to hundreds of five-star ratings, "this brush is worth every penny." Plus, the only other name-brand boar bristle brush I know of is an astonishing $195.

"I had every intention to return this brush before I got it," a reviewer wrote. "I thought it was really overpriced and had buyer's remorse. Boy was I wrong. My hair came out so smooth, all my waves around my temple came out straight and I didn't have to use my straightener afterward."

Many shoppers say they were tipped off to the brush by their hairstylist and that once they were, there was no going back. After one such experience, a shopper shared, "my hair was never so smooth, yet full. I've been able to get the same results at home using this brush… It's a joy to blow dry now."

Though it's an investment, Jennifer Aniston's hair is a testament to its prowess. Hundreds of shoppers also echo that not only is it worth the price but it might save you money in the long run since "you won't buy another brush ever again." Shop the $54 Ibiza Boar Hair Brush at Amazon.

