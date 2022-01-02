Jennifer Aniston Said Goodbye to 2021 with a High Kick While Wearing a Leotard and Heels

Jennifer Aniston is a woman of many talents. She's an award-winning actress, a fitness icon, and a bonafide haircare expert — but did you know that she can also do the splits while standing? In heels? Now, that's no easy feat.

Looking back on 2021, America's sweetheart shared several never-before-seen moments from the past year on Instagram — including a clip of herself extending her leg above her head while wearing a black leotard, sheer tights, and a pair of high heels. "The little in between moments of 2021 that didn't make the feed," she captioned the video montage, which was set to the tune of R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)." Jen added, "Happy new year everybody 🙏🏼 Now… onto the next."

Aniston's awe-inspiring high kick was accompanied by photos of her dogs, behind-the-scenes moments from the Friends reunion, and cute cameos from her famous pals, Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Will Arnet, and Jimmy Kimmel. There was also a throwback pic of Jen and her father, actor John Aniston, on her phone's lock-screen and a fun game of Jenga with friends.