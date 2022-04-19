Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Had a Twinning Moment

They'll be there for each other — which obviously includes matching merchandise. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox just had the cutest twinning moment that paid tribute to their smash hit '90s show Friends.

The co-stars, who played Rachel Green (Aniston) and Monica Geller (Cox), shared a quick boomerang-style clip to Instagram in which they're wearing T-shirts that read "Friends Forever" surrounded by six keys symbolizing the tear-jerking series finale when Monica and Chandler move out of the beloved apartment.

"friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻," Aniston and Cox captioned the joint post. The co-stars — Aniston, Cox, David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) — have released products themed to the last four seasons of the show to benefit Americares, a global nonprofit that donates medical supplies around the world, and EBMRF, an organization that spreads awareness and raises funds for research in finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disorder. The limited cast collection will only be available for four weeks, and Cox also reminded followers on her Instagram Story that this would be the final merch drop.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Black Dresses American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Credit: Getty Images

In a recent interview with InStyle, Cox told us where she thinks Monica would be today if the show was still airing. "I think she'd probably be really, really competitive with the other mothers at school," she said. "I think she'd still be a chef and making her kids eat only the healthiest food. She and Chandler would still be married." She added that there are just some things about the character that would never change.