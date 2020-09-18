So, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunited for a Steamy Scene
When Aniston read: "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were." OMG.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly anticipated reunion has finally happened and wow, it was better than expected. The former couple was part of Dane Cook's Live Table Read of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The "cast" also included Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, and Matthew McConaughey.
At around the 35-minute mark, Pitt and Aniston who are playing Brad Hamilton and Linda read a steamy scene narrated by Freeman. Aniston's character starts by saying, "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were, I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Cue the giggles from Brad Pitt and the eye raises from everyone else. Of course, they all played it off amazingly and made it really fun to watch. See the whole exchange below.
This is not the first time this year that Pitt and Aniston made headlines for a reunion. During the 2020 Golden Globes, where they were both nominated, a photo of them together set the internet on fire. Of course, its been almost fifteen years since the two divorced, and they both have moved on but apparently remain friends. Please, keep the reunions coming.