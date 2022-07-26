Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Beach Waves in a Bikini-Clad Selfie

It's that time of year again: our Instagram feeds are chock-full of lavish celebrity vacations and snaps from jealousy-invoking trips. Paris, Italy, unnamed beaches — the stars take their summer break pretty seriously, and Jennifer Aniston is no exception. The actress is soaking up the sun on a beach somewhere and just shared the selfie to prove it.

On Monday, Aniston posted a picture to her grid of herself lounging on a white-sand beach wearing a black bikini, tan straw hat, and clear square sunglasses. She showed off her beach waves that poked out from under her hat, and she gave the camera a soft smile. Behind her, a turquoise ocean looked calm and low clouds peppered the blue sky.

She let the photo do the talking and only used emojis for the caption. "👋🏼☀️❤️," she wrote alongside the image.

The much-deserved R&R comes after a hectic couple of years for the actress-turned-hair-icon-and-mogul. Earlier this year, she wrapped filming on the second installment of her and Adam Sandler's hit Netflix film, Murder Mystery, and last year, she premiered the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, released season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and launched her haircare brand LolaVie. The star recently told us that her secret to relaxation is meditation.

"I meditate every morning and I do write gratitude pages — not every day, but when I think to. But having a mindful morning is very important to me," she said. "Meditation has always been a part of my everyday routine, but it used to be 'meditate and work out.' It was sort of like a checklist and I found that was not working for me. It can't be a checklist. It has to be something that you really are devoted to."