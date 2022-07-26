Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Beach Waves in a Bikini-Clad Selfie

The one where Jen goes on vacation.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022
Jennifer Aniston Close Up 2018 "Dumplin" Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again: our Instagram feeds are chock-full of lavish celebrity vacations and snaps from jealousy-invoking trips. Paris, Italy, unnamed beaches — the stars take their summer break pretty seriously, and Jennifer Aniston is no exception. The actress is soaking up the sun on a beach somewhere and just shared the selfie to prove it.

On Monday, Aniston posted a picture to her grid of herself lounging on a white-sand beach wearing a black bikini, tan straw hat, and clear square sunglasses. She showed off her beach waves that poked out from under her hat, and she gave the camera a soft smile. Behind her, a turquoise ocean looked calm and low clouds peppered the blue sky.

She let the photo do the talking and only used emojis for the caption. "👋🏼☀️❤️," she wrote alongside the image.

The much-deserved R&R comes after a hectic couple of years for the actress-turned-hair-icon-and-mogul. Earlier this year, she wrapped filming on the second installment of her and Adam Sandler's hit Netflix film, Murder Mystery, and last year, she premiered the highly-anticipated Friends reunion, released season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, and launched her haircare brand LolaVie. The star recently told us that her secret to relaxation is meditation.

"I meditate every morning and I do write gratitude pages — not every day, but when I think to. But having a mindful morning is very important to me," she said. "Meditation has always been a part of my everyday routine, but it used to be 'meditate and work out.' It was sort of like a checklist and I found that was not working for me. It can't be a checklist. It has to be something that you really are devoted to."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston Interview - Vital Proteins
The Morning Beauty Ritual Jennifer Aniston Hasn't Skipped In Nearly a Decade
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Waves
Jennifer Aniston Swapped Her Straight Hair for Her Natural Waves
Best Bucket Hats
The 7 Best Buckets for Every Summer Look
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Has Found Her Power
10 Beach Outfits for Summer
10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Knows What She Wants
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Is the Moment
BAW50
The Badass 50
How To Travel - Lead
How to Travel This Summer Like a Stylish Pro
No Sweat! What Chic Celebrities Wear to the Gym
No Sweat! What Chic Celebrities Wear to the Gym
Gal Gadot
Going There With Gal Gadot
Jennifer Hudson
With All Due Respect, Miss Jennifer Hudson
Olivia Munn
These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Black Dresses American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Had a Twinning Moment
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Is No Longer Hiding