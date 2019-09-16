Jennifer Aniston's Current Must-Haves, From Classic Levi's to an $85 Candle

Image zoom Michael Thompson/Artists & Company

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Jennifer Aniston is the queen of classic consistency. And by now, it's clear that her method is working. Known for her ever-present sleek blowout and impressively stacked wardrobe of designer LBDs, our October cover star is as timeless as they come (she even looked right at home while channeling bombshells of the 1960s and 1970s for our shoot).

Though she's down to rock a dramatic look for a shoot or project, Aniston has no plans to switch things up IRL. “Would I do a bold move like change my hair color? Sure,” she said. “Do I want to? No, I like my hair color!” While there may not be any style surprises up her sleeve, we're good with Aniston sticking to what she knows — and likes — best. Because it works, and it works damn well at that.

For our October issue, we asked Aniston to spill on her favorite things across the board. Scroll down for 14 of her top picks, from the high-tech beauty tool she's currently loving to the sandals she'll wear "until they are beyond repair."

Go-to Eyeshadow

Image zoom Courtesy

“Nars, and I’m obsessed with Tom Ford’s eyeshadows right now.”

Must-Have Jeans

Image zoom Courtesy

“Levi’s, Rag & Bone, and I’m loving the pair of B Sides jeans that I wore for this photo shoot.”

Home Essential

Image zoom Courtesy

"Byredo Burning Rose candle."

Ultimate Earrings

Image zoom Courtesy

"Jennifer Meyer hammered gold hoops."

Current Jam

Image zoom Courtesy

"Right now, it's Lil Nas X’s 'Old Town Road' featuring Billy Ray Cyrus."

Cool Tool

Image zoom Courtesy

"Melanie Simon's ZIIP Device."

Shoe Rotation

Image zoom Courtesy

“I like a wedge. I’m currently switching between Burberry, Saint Laurent, and my old-school Stuart Weitzmans that I will wear until they are beyond repair.”

Dream Team

Image zoom ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I’d love to work with Ben Stiller again. Along Came Polly is up there as one of my fondest movie-making experiences.”

Luxe Liner

Image zoom Courtesy

"Jillian Dempsey's Khôl Eyeliner."

Red-Carpet Rewind

Image zoom Getty Images

“There are two [looks I’d re-wear], and both are Valentino Haute Couture: the black gown with a high slit that I wore to the 2010 Golden Globes and the silver mini from the première of Love Happens.”

Page-Turner

Image zoom Courtesy

"Lifespan by Dr. David Sinclair."

Fitness Staples

Image zoom Courtesy

"I'm loving Varley and [Sweaty Betty] Zero Gravity leggings and Outdoor Voices sports bras."

Image zoom Courtesy

Skincare Necessity

Image zoom Courtesy

"Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion."

Binge-Worthy Show

Image zoom Courtesy

"Fleabag."