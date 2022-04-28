Jenna Dewan Paired Her Plunging Highlighter Green Suit With Sky-High Platforms
The colorful suit is quickly becoming the spring 2022 back-to-office uniform — celebrities like Blake Lively and Lily Collins have already tested out the trend in their vibrant orange suits. But the latest star to give the neon craze a chance is Jenna Dewan who pivoted to a highlighter green suit for an appearance on Wednesday.
The actress stepped out in New York City ahead of her appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wearing a blinding lime green set with nothing underneath paired with metallic silver platform pumps. She accessorized with matching rings and hoop earrings and wore her waved hair parted down the middle.
Jenna joined actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler on the late night talk show to promote her show Come Dance With Me. After showing off her dance skills while imitating a slew of Housewives, she reminisced about the time she free styled in Celine Dion's "One Heart" music video.
"She was like, 'I want some dancers,' and it was the best thing ever," she gushed to Cohen. "She whispered in my ear, I'll never forget this, in a take, came over and whispered, 'Thank you so much for being here. I'm so grateful."
She continued, "I was like 'This is the kindest person I've ever met in my life.' Like took time to go to every [person]."