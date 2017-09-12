Jenna Dewan Tatum on Watching Dance Movies with Channing, Unplugging, and Finding Joy in the Little Things

Like most young moms, Jenna Dewan Tatum is used to a bit of juggling to make her days run smoothly. The Step Up alum spent the summer balancing her hosting gig on NBC’s World of Dance with mommy duty to 4-year-old Everly, her daughter with husband Channing Tatum. But once the show wrapped, Dewan Tatum knew exactly what she needed to get back on track before the fall: a little R&R.

“Being in nature is so important to my well-being, so Channing and I took a wilderness trip to Michigan with Everly,” Dewan Tatum tells InStyle. “It was incredible because we essentially had no cell service. There was a handwritten map given to us with no address, so we just drove until we found the entrance to the cabin. And once we were there, we actually had to canoe to get places. It was wonderful.”

If you need me... A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Even though she’s back to reality now, Dewan Tatum continues to look for little ways to connect to Mother Earth in her everyday life. Enter her latest project: A partnership with Young Living Essential Oils, a line of seed-to-seal blends like lavender and ylang ylang, that the actress has sworn by for over 16 years.

“Even when I can't be in nature, using essential oils makes me feel like I'm still in touch with it because they come directly from a plant,” she told us at the launch of the brand’s spring 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. “It’s amazing how scent can transform your mood too. During World of Dance, there were a lot of really long days on set, so I would reach for En-R-Gee ($33; youngliving.com), a citrusy blend, to diffuse in my dressing room for a little boost.”

She also loves the brand’s Hope Oil ($75; youngliving.com), which she rubs on her skin and the soles of her feet for a quick pick-me-up. “It’s kind of like a hug when it I put it on,” she says. “It's uplifting and helps me feel great even on the craziest days.”

So oil aside, what other simple pleasures make Dewan Tatum smile these days? Read on for six more of her instant mood boosters.

VIDEO: See Jenna Dewan Tatum's Best Red Carpet Looks