Jenna Dewan Tatum on Watching Dance Movies with Channing, Unplugging, and Finding Joy in the Little Things

Like most young moms, Jenna Dewan Tatum is used to a bit of juggling to make her days run smoothly. The Step Up alum spent the summer balancing her hosting gig on NBC’s World of Dance with mommy duty to 4-year-old Everly, her daughter with husband Channing Tatum. But once the show wrapped, Dewan Tatum knew exactly what she needed to get back on track before the fall: a little R&R.

“Being in nature is so important to my well-being, so Channing and I took a wilderness trip to Michigan with Everly,” Dewan Tatum tells InStyle. “It was incredible because we essentially had no cell service. There was a handwritten map given to us with no address, so we just drove until we found the entrance to the cabin. And once we were there, we actually had to canoe to get places. It was wonderful.”

Even though she’s back to reality now, Dewan Tatum continues to look for little ways to connect to Mother Earth in her everyday life. Enter her latest project: A partnership with Young Living Essential Oils, a line of seed-to-seal blends like lavender and ylang ylang, that the actress has sworn by for over 16 years.

“Even when I can't be in nature, using essential oils makes me feel like I'm still in touch with it because they come directly from a plant,” she told us at the launch of the brand’s spring 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. “It’s amazing how scent can transform your mood too. During World of Dance, there were a lot of really long days on set, so I would reach for En-R-Gee ($33; youngliving.com), a citrusy blend, to diffuse in my dressing room for a little boost.”

She also loves the brand’s Hope Oil ($75; youngliving.com), which she rubs on her skin and the soles of her feet for a quick pick-me-up. “It’s kind of like a hug when it I put it on,” she says. “It's uplifting and helps me feel great even on the craziest days.”

So oil aside, what other simple pleasures make Dewan Tatum smile these days? Read on for six more of her instant mood boosters.

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing is the movie that always makes me happy, no matter what. I watch it with Channing, of course. And yes, it totally holds up after all these years.”

A New Haircut

“I had long hair for years. Then I had short hair for a while that recently grew into this in-between lob. So a few days ago Jen Atkin, who has cut my hair for seven years, came over and we decided it was time to chop it again. A good haircut makes you feel like you can take on the world.”

Hawaii

“Hawaii is my happy place, along with Italy, and London. I feel the freest when I’m there.”

Dancing

“Dance is still the best stress reliever for me. I workout too, but nothing feels as good as dancing because it hits your mind, body and soul. When I'm pent-up, teaching a dance class is really magical for me.”

Completely Unplugging

“Every once in a while I need to unplug completely, like when we were in Michigan. Everly went to wilderness camp and learned everything, from fishing to canoeing to tie-dyeing. The real tie-dyeing, not like the Pinterest version. It rained and stormed and we just relaxed. It was really beautiful.”

Mommy & Me Time

“Everly’s favorite song right now is “Something Just Like This” by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. It’s funny because I have the Kidz Bop version in my phone right now. Whenever I hear it, I smile and think of her.”

