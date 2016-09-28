Jenna Dewan Tatum Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her New Danskin Campaign: “Dance Is Everything to Me”

Much like how she moves around a dance floor, Jenna Dewan Tatum’s decision to partner with Danskin was seamless. “Danskin has been a part of my life since I was a really little girl, from the age of 5. My mom actually told me that my very first leotard was a Danskin leotard,” Dewan Tatum tells InStyle.

“I was five, and I was taking a community dance class. It was my very first dance class—it was ballet,” she remembers. “It was a very classic leotard, and I had to wear pink tights and a pink skirt and ballet shoes. It’s a nice full-circle cool moment to be a part of it after all these years.”

The Step Up star recently signed on as a new Danskin ambassador, gracing the gorgeous fall 2016 campaign in a series of athletic looks. For Dewan Tatum, the shoot was about so much more than just the photographs.

“Dance was, and is in so many ways, everything to me. It was my burst of happiness. It was my passion. It was where I learned form as a kid. In every way, dance shaped who I am as a person,” she tells us. “It doesn’t matter how many movies or TV shows that I act in. Nothing lights me up the same way that being on stage or being able to perform as a dancer does, and so I just always continually want to be in touch with that feeling and never forget that that’s a huge part of who I am.”

From leotards to leggings, Danskin has been a constant in her 25 years of dancing. “I’ve worn them my entire life in different ways throughout my dance career, throughout my training,” she tells InStyle. “I love a good pair of leggings that are nice on the bum and are comfortable. There’s something to say about a good pair of leggings that you can wear and it doesn’t really look like you just worked out all day long. You can put it with a cute shirt. You can put it with some cute sneakers. You can layer it with a jacket and sort of make it a part of your wardrobe all the time.”

The fashionable starlet is completely on board with wearing leggings as pants. “I like a classic black legging, or there are some that have either mesh or kind of something a little funky about it just to switch it up. I tend to stick with the basics because I think you can layer them with different kinds of clothing,” she said.

