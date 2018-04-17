whitelogo
Jenna Bush
Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at Age 92
Apr 17, 2018 @ 7:45 pm
How Jenna and Barbara Bush Almost Became Besties with Beyoncé
Oct 27, 2017 @ 9:00 am
EXCLUSIVE: The Bush Twins Recount Their Ultra-Public Childhoods in New Book
Oct 19, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Star Couples
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Parents Almost Adopted Before Getting Pregnant with Twins
May 10, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Katie Holmes Says Hillary Clinton’s Loss “Hurt My Child So Much”
Mar 30, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Look Back at Malia and Sasha Obama's First Visit to the White House
Jan 13, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Celebrity
The Bush Sisters Offer Advice to Malia & Sasha Obama in Touching Letter
Jan 12, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Reese Witherspoon Relies on Her 17-Year-Old Daughter Ava's "Brutal Honesty" When It Comes to Fashion
Oct 21, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Barbara and Jenna Bush on What It Was Like Growing Up in the White House
Apr 08, 2016 @ 8:15 am
Clothing
As Seen on the
Today
Show: How to Turn Your “Flaws” Into Your Fashion Assets
Mar 07, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Books
Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush Are Releasing Their Second Children's Book
Oct 30, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Jenna Bush Hager Gave Her New Daughter a Very Special Name
Aug 14, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Celebrity Wedding: Jenna Bush & Henry Hager
