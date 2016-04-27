whitelogo
Jayma Mays
Celebrity
Jayma Mays
Celebrity
Glee
's Jayma Mays Is Pregnant with Her First Child
Apr 27, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Guess Who's Returning to
Glee
’s Final Season, Plus More Must-Reads
Sep 10, 2014 @ 1:35 pm
Jewelry
Jayma Mays' Raven + Lily Necklace: "Getting the Word Out" for Women's History Month
Mar 11, 2013 @ 2:07 pm
Most Recent
Jewelry
International Women's Day: Glee's Jayma Mays Partners with Empowering Apparel Company, Raven + Lily
Mar 08, 2013 @ 11:15 am
TV Shows
Look We Love: Jayma Mays in $35 Neon Shoes
Apr 18, 2012 @ 2:10 pm
TV Shows
Glee Wedding: Vera Wang to Design Emma Pillsbury's Wedding Dress?
Feb 14, 2012 @ 6:00 pm
Red Carpet
SAG Awards 2012 Beauty Trend: Pretty Ponytails!
Jan 30, 2012 @ 11:50 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
SAG Awards 2012: Which Glee Girl's Dress Did You Like Best?
Jan 29, 2012 @ 9:40 pm
TV Shows
Jayma Mays' Smurfs Style
Jul 26, 2011 @ 11:15 am
TV Shows
Glee Makeup Secrets, Straight From the Set!
Feb 08, 2011 @ 10:09 am
TV Shows
SAG Awards: Glee Fashion!
Jan 30, 2011 @ 10:49 pm
Celebrity
Hollywood Style Awards' Red Carpet: Glee, Gomez and More!
Dec 13, 2010 @ 2:00 pm
Emmys
Glee Girls Get Glam!
Aug 30, 2010 @ 9:00 am
TV Shows
The Best-Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards
Aug 09, 2010 @ 10:32 am
TV Shows
EXCLUSIVE: Glee's Jayma Mays on Gleek-Chic Style!
Oct 07, 2009 @ 1:00 pm
