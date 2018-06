Want to live like Jay Z and Beyoncé this summer? For a cool $500K during the month of July, you can rent out their favorite Hamptons spot: a giant, 250,000-square-ft. estate, set on 11 acres of land. Inside, interested renters will find all the luxury and bonus amenities that meet even Queen Bey’s standards.

According to StreetEasy, the Carters first rented out the 12-bedroom, 12-bath home in 2012 for $450K. Since then, Jay Z and Beyoncé have been busy working and traveling with daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 4, in tow. Should they decide to slow their busy lifestyles and return to the Hamptons, where Blue Ivy spent her first-ever summer, they’d find the home as gorgeous as ever.

Inside, there’s everything from a professional chef’s kitchen to a two-lane bowling alley, a giant library, media room, full bar, and a gym. Outside, Blue Ivy would have plenty to keep herself entertained with an expansive lawn, massive pool, and tennis courts. To see the tricked out pad for yourself, the photos above are an inside look at how Jay Z and Beyoncé spend their vacation time.