Jason Derulo Will Host This Year's iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jason Derulo is used to being on stage as a performer, but hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3 will be a new experience for him.

"I have a little bit of nerves," the "Want to Want Me" singer, 26, tells People. "It's something new, it's something a little different. I've co-hosted some award shows overseas before, but never hosted on my own, so that's brand new."

Despite the nerves, Derulo is looking forward to playing emcee for the evening.

"I'm excited," he says. "It's an amazing celebration."

And Derulo's just as excited to see the performances as he is to host.

"iHeart always brings out the biggest artists in the world," he says. "I listen to all of the performers—you've got Pitbull, you've got Justin Bieber, you've got Meghan Trainor. There's no shortage!"

Before prepping for his hosting duties, Derulo was able to make time for a little R&R on a Mexican vacation with his girlfriend Daphne Joy.

"It was unbelievable," he said of the trip, in which the couple stayed at Joe Francis' resort home in Punta Mita. "The house was right on the water and had a full staff."

The getaway marked another milestone for the couple, who made their red carpet debut at the People's Choice Awards in January.

"That was the first vacation we've taken," says Derulo. "It was really cool."

Great Decisions A photo posted by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Mar 10, 2016 at 5:12pm PST

While he loved their luxurious vacation, Derulo says his date nights with Joy, 29, are typically a lot more low-key.

"I love the simple things," he says. "I like just kicking back and getting that one-on-one time, watching a movie at the house, or she cooks dinner. She's an unbelievable cook!"

Despite their busy schedules, they both make time for the relationship.

"It's tough at times because I'm always on the road, but with modeling she's more flexible than I am so she'll come to some of my shows," says Derulo.

And while the singer admires his girlfriend's beauty, he's also in awe of the person that she is on the inside.

"She has an understated personality," he says. "I love that about her. She's absolutely gorgeous, but it's really amazing to me that she's really humble."

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.