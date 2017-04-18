Jared Leto Re-Lists His $2 Million "Starter" Mansion—See Inside the L.A. Home

UPDATE: Leto recently staged and re-listed the Hollywood Hills home. See the new and improved abode here. The below post originally ran November 2016.

Jared Leto's "starter home" isn't at all what most of us envision when picturing our first homes.

The talented star's first L.A. home cost him a cool $1.65 million when he bought it back in 2006. It’s located in the Hollywood Hills and, oh right, it has a pool-slash-private courtyard. So, yeah, not too shabby.

Fast forward to today and Leto's hard-earned status as an A-lister and award-winning actor means he's no longer in need of his starter space. According to Trulia, the Suicide Squad star bought another $5 million L.A. property back in January of 2015 and now he's looking to sell the 4,021-square-foot property for nearly $2 million.

Boasting four bedrooms and three baths, this contemporary-style pad has endless amenities, including a spa-like master bathroom, two large master suites, spacious living quarters, hardwood floors, and natural lighting throughout.

To see Leto’s for-sale residence, keep scrolling through the photos below. We’re sorry in advance for any real-estate envy you experience; we felt the exact same upon seeing this stunning space.