8 Times Birthday Boy Jared Leto's Movie Transformations Made Us Do a Double Take

Happy birthday today to Jared Leto! The multi-talented actor, who first started his career with television appearances in the early '90, turns 44 today. By 1994, Leto began gaining recognition for his performance playing Jordan Catalano in the TV series My So Called Life. Not long after, he started snatching up supporting roles in big-name films such as The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), and American Psycho (2000).

Amidst his endless stream of acting gigs, Leto also managed to forge a successful music career with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. After producing several albums, including their debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars (2002) followed by A Beautiful Lie (2005), and Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams (2013), the group's music was extremely well received, selling more than 15 million albums worldwide.

From a fashion standpoint, we love Leto for his extreme dedication to not only acting the part of the characters he plays, but also looking the part. In fact, he's been known to take on such extreme transformative roles that, often times, it's hard to recognize him behind the makeup. Whether he's playing a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013) or the Joker in Suicide Squad, an upcoming supervillain film based on the comic book series of the same name, Leto never fails to totally embody his characters—inside and out. Ahead, eight times Jared Leto was virtually unrecognizable. Happy birthday, Jared!

1 of 8 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Fight Club (1999)

Leto bleached his hair blonde and was in top-notch shape when playing Angel Face in Fight Club, a film adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel of the same name, directed by David Fincher.

2 of 8 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Panic Room (2002)

Here, Leto looks almost unrecognizable sporting braided cornrows and facial hair in the American thriller film, Panic Room.

3 of 8 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Highway (2002)

In Highway, Leto plays Jack Hayes, a self-employed pool cleaner, with his locks died jet black for a whole new look.

4 of 8 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Lonely Hearts (2006)

In Lonely Hearts, the actor plays Raymond Martinez Fernandez, an American serial killer. As for his looks in the film, Leto is playing a man living in the '40s and his style reflects that of the time.

5 of 8 Peace Arch Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

Chapter 27 (2007)

Gaining 67 pounds for his role as Mark David Chapman, an American prison inmate who murdered John Lennon on Dec. 8, 1980, Leto was virtually unrecognizable in the film.

6 of 8 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Mr. Nobody (2009)

In Mr. Nobody, a science fiction drama film, Leto plays Nemo Nobody, who's both 34 and 117 years old. In the film, he sports dyed, dark locks that are styled in a face-framing style.

7 of 8 Photos 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

In Dallas Buyers Club, Leto plays a transgender woman with AIDS. For his performance, Leto took home an Academy Award.

8 of 8 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Suicide Squad (2016)

Here, Leto plays Joker, a psychopathic supervillain, in the upcoming supervillain film, Suicide Squad. In the film, he wears white face makeup, has green hair, and, based on his wacky demeanor alone, Leto is totally transformed.

