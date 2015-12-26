8 Times Birthday Boy Jared Leto's Movie Transformations Made Us Do a Double Take

Happy birthday today to Jared Leto! The multi-talented actor, who first started his career with television appearances in the early '90, turns 44 today. By 1994, Leto began gaining recognition for his performance playing Jordan Catalano in the TV series My So Called Life. Not long after, he started snatching up supporting roles in big-name films such as The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club (1999), and American Psycho (2000).

Amidst his endless stream of acting gigs, Leto also managed to forge a successful music career with his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. After producing several albums, including their debut album, 30 Seconds to Mars (2002) followed by A Beautiful Lie (2005), and Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams (2013), the group's music was extremely well received, selling more than 15 million albums worldwide.

From a fashion standpoint, we love Leto for his extreme dedication to not only acting the part of the characters he plays, but also looking the part. In fact, he's been known to take on such extreme transformative roles that, often times, it's hard to recognize him behind the makeup. Whether he's playing a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club (2013) or the Joker in Suicide Squad, an upcoming supervillain film based on the comic book series of the same name, Leto never fails to totally embody his characters—inside and out. Ahead, eight times Jared Leto was virtually unrecognizable. Happy birthday, Jared!

