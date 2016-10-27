January Jones's Daring Peach Jumpsuit Strikes the Perfect Sexy-Chic Note

January Jones is giving us major summer nostalgia with her latest fall red carpet look.

The Mad Men star turned heads at a CFDA event at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Wednesday and looked every bit the blonde bombshell in a daring salmon jumpsuit that featured a high neckline and a sexy cutout.

RELATED VIDEO: Favorite January Jones Beauty Moments

The 38-year-old's eye-catching ensemble flattered her figure with glamorous wide leg palazzo pants ending at the ankle, a mock turtleneck, and a sizzling front keyhole cutout. Gold stiletto heels with metal accents gave the star's look a luxe feel, and an oxblood Sophie Hulme clutch brought a pop of autumnal color and texture to her look.

Jeff Vespa/Getty

The mom of one complemented her flawless complexion with a swipe of bright pink lipstick and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a pair of oversize pink-framed sunglasses.

RELATED: January Jones Hits Up a Pumpkin Patch in Cool Off-Duty Style

The stunning actress kept with the warm weather vibe for her blonde lob, which she wore down and middle-parted in beachy waves.