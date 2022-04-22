Janelle Monáe Came Out as Non-Binary on Red Table Talk

Singer and actor Janell Monáe shared that they are identifying as non-binary moving forward, People reports. During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Monáe explained that they do not see themselves as singularly female. In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Monáe also clarified that they would be using they/them pronouns, saying, "My pronouns are free-ass-motherfucker and they/them, her/she." Back in 2018, Monáe came out as pansexual.

"I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy," Monáe said to hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.'"

"And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women," they continued. "I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary."

Monáe spoke about gender identity during her time at the table, saying that they had waited all this time to make sure that they were certain about how they wanted to express themselves. That way, Monáe said, they could be clear and straightforward and not have to be "working it out" while under the scrutiny of the entire world.

"Somebody said, 'If you don't work out the things that you need to work out first before you share with the world, then you'll be working it out with the world,'" Monáe explained. "That's what I didn't want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct, I didn't want to say the wrong thing."

And speaking on their pansexuality, Monáe said that they aren't taking their partners' orientation into account.