Janelle Monae
Celebrity
Janelle Monae
Videos
Janelle Monáe Addresses Rumors About Her Sexuality
Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
The Only 9 Albums You Need to Know About This Spring
Mar 20, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Fans Are Hailing Janelle Monáe’s "Make Me Feel" Music Video as a Bisexual Anthem—Here’s Why
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Janelle Monáe Delivers a Rallying Cry for Time's Up at the Grammys
Jan 28, 2018 @ 10:15 pm
Videos
These Adorable Girls Dressed Up in
Hidden Figures
Costumes for Halloween
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
CFDA Awards
The CFDA Fashion Awards Pay Tribute to Style, Artistry, and Wokeness
Jun 06, 2017 @ 6:15 am
TV Shows
Olivia Pope Walks Down the Aisle in a $4,500 Gown
Apr 14, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Step Inside Janelle Monae's $20,000 Punta Cana Vacay Retreat!
Apr 10, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Oscars
Janelle Monáe Debuted a Major Hair Change at the 2017 Oscars
Feb 26, 2017 @ 8:15 pm
Awards & Events
5 Things That Went Down at the Independent Spirit Awards
Feb 26, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Oscars
Inside the Best Parties from Oscar Weekend
Feb 26, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Star-Studded: Best Parties
Feb 24, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Oscars
See the Chic Red Carpet Looks from
Essence
's Black Women in Hollywood Party
Feb 24, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Fashion
Janelle Monáe Teaches the LBD a Lesson
Feb 23, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Star-Studded: Best Parties This Week
Feb 10, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Grammys
See All the Stunning Looks at
Essence
Black Women in Music
Feb 10, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
SAG Awards
Inside the Star-Studded SAG Awards After-Party
Jan 30, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Watch the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Live
Jan 29, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Hair
6 Times Janelle Monáe’s Hair Accessories Were Better than Yours
Jan 23, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
The Most Inspiring Quotes from the Women's March
Jan 22, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
The Women's March in Photos
Jan 21, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
34 Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for the Women's March
Jan 21, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Bags
Where to Buy the Exact Party Clutches the Stars Are Carrying
Jan 20, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
