Jane Fonda's Sprawling Beverly Hills Home Can Be Yours for $13M

Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jane Asher
Jan 20, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Jane Fonda has officially put her Beverly Hills home on the market, and you will definitely want to take a walk through this gorgeous architectural wonder.

"Richard [Perry] and I must have looked at more than 30 houses, and the day we pulled in through the gate," said Fonda in a video for Coldwell Banker Previews International. "I took one look at this house and I knew. I just knew … this was the place where we could live very happily." Listed for $12.995 million by Jade Mills & Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International, the home offers more than 7,100 square feet of living space on a 36,000-square-foot lot, according to a press release from the real estate company.

The modern two-story home, located in the coveted Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, features an open-concept layout on both levels, with the living room blending seamlessly into the dining room, and the open kitchen spilling out into another, smaller living room.

VIDEO: Inside Jane Fonda's $13 Million Beverly Hills Home

 

The spacious backyard looks out onto the neighboring canyons, with plenty of patio space for outdoor parties and barbecues.

RELATED: Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton Will Honor Lily Tomlin at the SAG Awards This Month

Scroll down below to take wander through the gorgeous house, and take in some awesome home décor inspiration.

1 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Exterior

Glass walls and architectural details give the exterior of this modern home a unique and gorgeous facade. 

Advertisement
2 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Foyer

The open-concept two-floor design is best viewed from the foyer, which also features a glass elevator and modular stairs. 

3 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Living and Dining Rooms

A few stairs separate the living and dining rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of natural light to the open-concept top floor of the home.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Butler's Pantry

A galley-style butler's pantry separates the living room from the main kitchen area. 

Advertisement
5 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Office

The perfect, quiet space to get some work done. 

Advertisement
6 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Second Living Room and Kitchen

The second living room is smaller than the first, but provides some comfy seating to relax after a meal. 

Advertisement
7 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Kitchen

Thanks to the open concept of the home, the gourmet kitchen, which features gorgeous verde quartz countertops and a center island with a breakfast bar, looks right over to the adjoining family room.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Media Room

We wonder how many episodes of Netflix's Grace and Frankie Fonda's family watched in here.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Bar Area

"It’s a great house for parties," Fonda said in the video from Coldwell Banker Previews International. "We had my 75th birthday party here." With a bar set-up like this one, we'd have all of our parties at home, too!

Advertisement
10 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Master Suite

So spacious, it includes its very own living room, plus a huge walk-in closet.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Master Bath

With his and hers sinks, a large tub, and a walk-in shower, we're sure Fonda had all the room she needed to execute her beauty prep routine in the mornings. 

Advertisement
12 of 12 Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

The Pool and Backyard

The huge pool and patio area is perfect for pool parties, boasting a few different covered patio areas, viewing pavilion with fire pit, and a meditation garden complete with a fountain. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!