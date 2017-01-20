Jane Fonda's Sprawling Beverly Hills Home Can Be Yours for $13M

Jane Fonda has officially put her Beverly Hills home on the market, and you will definitely want to take a walk through this gorgeous architectural wonder.

"Richard [Perry] and I must have looked at more than 30 houses, and the day we pulled in through the gate," said Fonda in a video for Coldwell Banker Previews International. "I took one look at this house and I knew. I just knew … this was the place where we could live very happily." Listed for $12.995 million by Jade Mills & Valerie Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International, the home offers more than 7,100 square feet of living space on a 36,000-square-foot lot, according to a press release from the real estate company.

The modern two-story home, located in the coveted Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, features an open-concept layout on both levels, with the living room blending seamlessly into the dining room, and the open kitchen spilling out into another, smaller living room.

VIDEO: Inside Jane Fonda's $13 Million Beverly Hills Home

The spacious backyard looks out onto the neighboring canyons, with plenty of patio space for outdoor parties and barbecues.

RELATED: Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton Will Honor Lily Tomlin at the SAG Awards This Month

Scroll down below to take wander through the gorgeous house, and take in some awesome home décor inspiration.