Happy 78th Birthday Jane Fonda! See Her Best Red Carpet Looks from 2015 

Happy birthday today to Jane Fonda! The timeless actress has proven time and time again that she's a contender (and a total head-turner) on the red carpet with every passing year. Today, Fonda turns 78 and, we have to say, 2015 was one of her most stylish years yet. From form-fitting cutout gowns to floor length metallic-colored dresses, the long-time Hollywood star managed to pull out all the fashion stops at the year's biggest events.

Emerging on the acting scene nearly six decades ago, Fonda first sang and danced her way to fame in the 1960 Broadway production of There Was a Little Girl. That same year, Fonda made her film debut in Tall Story (1960). Since then, it's been full speed ahead for Fonda who's starred in Julia (1977), Klute (1971), Coming Home (1978), Monster in Law (2005), Georgia Rule (2007), and This Is Where I Leave You (2014)—just to name a few. Most recently, she's starred as the title character Grace in the Netflix original series Grace and Frankie alongside longtime friend Lily Tomlin.

In 2015, the actress, who's also known for her dedication to healthy living—much in part to her best-selling exercise tapes—still possesses the same slim physique and good looks she's always had. And she surely knows how to dress for her frame. Needless, to say we're taking tips from Fonda's recent fashion-forward red carpet looks. To see the actress's best looks from 2015, take a look through the images below. Happy birthday, Jane!

