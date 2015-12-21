Happy 78th Birthday Jane Fonda! See Her Best Red Carpet Looks from 2015 

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Dec 21, 2015

Happy birthday today to Jane Fonda! The timeless actress has proven time and time again that she's a contender (and a total head-turner) on the red carpet with every passing year. Today, Fonda turns 78 and, we have to say, 2015 was one of her most stylish years yet. From form-fitting cutout gowns to floor length metallic-colored dresses, the long-time Hollywood star managed to pull out all the fashion stops at the year's biggest events.

Emerging on the acting scene nearly six decades ago, Fonda first sang and danced her way to fame in the 1960 Broadway production of There Was a Little Girl. That same year, Fonda made her film debut in Tall Story (1960). Since then, it's been full speed ahead for Fonda who's starred in Julia (1977), Klute (1971), Coming Home (1978), Monster in Law (2005), Georgia Rule (2007), and This Is Where I Leave You (2014)—just to name a few. Most recently, she's starred as the title character Grace in the Netflix original series Grace and Frankie alongside longtime friend Lily Tomlin.

RELATED: Jane Fonda's Advice to Her Younger Self: "It's a Good Thing to Know Who You Are"

In 2015, the actress, who's also known for her dedication to healthy living—much in part to her best-selling exercise tapes—still possesses the same slim physique and good looks she's always had. And she surely knows how to dress for her frame. Needless, to say we're taking tips from Fonda's recent fashion-forward red carpet looks. To see the actress's best looks from 2015, take a look through the images below. Happy birthday, Jane!

PHOTOS: See Jane Fonda's Amazingly Ageless Beauty Transformation Through the Years

1 of 8 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

The actress looked like a million bucks in this black, form-fitting dress by Donna Karan. The high turtleneck-line and sequined fabric gave the gown a unique, sophisticated feel.

2 of 8 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

At the Cannes Film Festival

Fonda looked absolutely regal while attending the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

3 of 8 Venturelli/Getty Images

At the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Stepping out at the Oscars, Fonda stunned in a Zuhair Murad Couture dress and Niwaka jewelry.

4 of 8 JB Lacroix/WireImage

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Gala

Fonda wore an elegant sleeved jumpsuit by Elie Saab in a striking moss green color to accept her 10th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival gala.

5 of 8 John Rasimus / Barcroft Media

The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Fonda has never looked better. Walking the red carpet in this Atelier Versace gown with illusion nude cutouts, the actress was definitely among the best dressed on the Cannes film festival red carpet.

6 of 8 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

At the Toronto Youth Premiere

Wearing a golden gown by Yves Saint Laurent, the now-78-year old sparkled as she made her way inside the premiere event.

7 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the Golden Globe Awards

While walking the red carpet at the Annual Golden Globe Awards, Fonda was seen wearing a fire engine red Versace gown complete with cutouts and bedazzled pumps.

8 of 8 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

At the Youth Premiere

During the Los Angeles premiere of Youth, Fonda had an ethereal glow about her while wearing a Valentino gown with floral detailing.

