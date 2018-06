How old is Jane Fonda? Her age isn't evident in photos of the 70-something actress, whose movies are classics. When Jane Fonda was young, the anti-Vietnam activist made headlines for her politics, and by the '80s she'd launched the Jane Fonda Workout, which revolutionized fitness. Her hairstyles are in demand even decades later. Now at the height of her career, the Barbarella actress has a new movie, and remains as hot as ever.

How old is Jane Fonda? Her age isn't evident in photos of the 70-something actress, whose movies are classics. When Jane Fonda was young, the anti-Vietnam activist made headlines for her politics, and by the '80s she'd launched the Jane Fonda Workout, which revolutionized fitness. Her hairstyles are in demand even decades later. Now at the height of her career, the Barbarella actress has a new movie, and remains as hot as ever.