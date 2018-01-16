whitelogo
whitelogo
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Videos
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Welcomes Son Jack Adam—See the Adorable Photos
Jan 16, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Son Plants a Sweet Kiss on Mom's Baby Belly
Aug 28, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Bikini-Clad Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Aug 23, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Pregnant with Her Second Child
Jul 18, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston Is Honored for Her Philanthropic Work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Feb 24, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Marries Baseball Player Cutter Dykstra: "I Feel Like a Princess"
Jan 19, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Celebrity Babies on the Way: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Penelope Cruz, and Hilaria Baldwin
Feb 13, 2013 @ 11:22 am
Most Recent
Jewelry
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Is Engaged! See Her Ring Here
Jan 29, 2013 @ 10:24 am
Celebrity
Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Bracelet for Breast Cancer: Where To Get It
Aug 29, 2012 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
This Weekend's Parties: Lea Michele, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenna Dewan, and More!
Jun 11, 2012 @ 2:40 pm
Tracy Reese's Designer Picnic Basket
Mar 01, 2012 @ 5:45 pm
Fashion Week
Celebrity TwitPics: Fashion Week Edition
Sep 13, 2011 @ 1:30 pm
Beauty
Jamie-Lynn Sigler's New Blunt Bangs!
Sep 12, 2011 @ 4:40 pm
Fashion
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!