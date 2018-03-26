whitelogo
Jamie Foxx
Celebrity
Jamie Foxx
Videos
Here's Kourtney Kardashian Eating Pizza in a Totally Sheer Outfit
Mar 26, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Jamie Foxx Isn't Here for Your Katie Holmes Questions
Feb 17, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Why Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx So Secretive About Dating?
Feb 01, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Inside Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Relationship with Each Other's Kids
Jan 31, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Katie Holmes Attends the Grammys After Making Rare Appearance with Jamie Foxx
Jan 28, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Looked So In Love at Pre-Grammy Gala
Jan 28, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
2017's Most Thrilling Are They/Aren't They Celebrity Couples
Dec 15, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Jamie Foxx Celebrated His 50th Birthday with Katie Holmes
Dec 14, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Katie Holmes Low-Key Supported Jamie Foxx in New York City
Dec 05, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Leonardo DiCaprio's 43rd Birthday Bash Was a Star-Studded Affair
Nov 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am
TV Shows
Cleopatra Coleman Reveals What It Was Like to Work with Jamie Foxx on
White Famous
Oct 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Is a Bonafide NYFW Model
Sep 13, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
All About Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Under-the-Radar Relationship
Sep 08, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Everyone Is Losing It Over This Photo of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
Sep 07, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
J-Rod and More Bring the Chic to the Mayweather-McGregor Fight
Aug 27, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
8 Celebrities Who Were Adopted
Jul 11, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
See Each and Every Gorgeous Star at
Baby Driver
's London Premiere
Jun 22, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Fashion
Secret's Out! Here's Where to Get the $30 Sunglasses Celebrities Love
Jun 02, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Accessories
Why This $29 Sunglass Line Already Has a Cult Following (Before It's Even Launched)
May 11, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
17 Stunning Celeb Kids You Need to Know Now
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
The Black Eyed Peas Recruit Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner, and more for “Where Is the Love” Remake Video
Sep 01, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Awards & Events
5 Things You Need to Know About the 2016 BET Awards
Jun 27, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen Glows in a Crop Top and Blazer Combo for a Star-Studded Hillary Clinton Fundraiser
Jun 07, 2016 @ 10:45 am
