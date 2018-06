Jamie Dornan made his name as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, but the Irish actor had already starred in everything from The Fall to Marie Antoinette. Jamie Dornan and his wife have a little daughter, and we have all the news on their family life. Learn what Jamie Dornan is up to in new movies and TV shows. Plus: Indulge yourself with our photos of Jamie Dornan (beard included!) and his best red carpet men's style.

