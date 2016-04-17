Jamie Chung Made Her Own Custom Denim at Levi's Coachella Pool Party

Before catching the Saturday night headliners at Coachella (Ice Cube, Guns & Roses), the stars came out to the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. to clock in some pre-festival R&R at the Levi’s pool party. The denim brand set up a customization station with private fittings and tailors on site, where celebs like Jamie Chung, Kiernan Shipka, Freida Pinto, and Camilla Belle decked out their high-waisted shorts and trucker jackets with embroidery and patches.
“I got Chungberg on my jacket,” Chung told InStyle about her custom stitching. “It’s a combination of my last name and my husband's last name, Greenberg. For our wedding, we combined the two and came up with Chungberg. Inside joke! I love the customization. It’s cool, you'll never get them mixed up.”
Shipka opted to stitch her nickname, Kiki, on her classic denim jacket, while Freida Pinto sifted through the plethora of vintage patches, eyeing a yellow Slasher patch for her high-waisted 501s.
As for host Suki Waterhouse, she asked the Levi’s tailors to totally transform her new pair of shorts. “Like the Hell's Angels used to run their jackets over with a car, I'm hoping that they're really distressing and doing something like that right now to my shorts,” she said. “I'm also getting my name stitched on a jacket with a little heart next to it.”
The stars braved the midday desert heat in the Levi’s lounge area, which was outfitted in cool midcentury modern couches, Moroccan poufs, and potted succulents for a true Palm Springs vibe. Belle dished on how she stays hydrated during the three-day music fest. “I’m taking it really easy today,” she said. “I’m drinking some coconut water here and then going to the festival later in the afternoon.”