whitelogo
whitelogo
Jamie Chung
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Jamie Chung
Clothing
How to Dress Like Your Favorite Coachella Style Star
Mar 30, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Fashion
The Must-See Fashion Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and More
Jul 26, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities are Obsessed With This Madewell Tee—Here's Why
Jul 22, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Coachella
Solange Knowles and Emily Ratajkowski Customized Denim at the Levi's Coachella Brunch
Apr 16, 2017 @ 6:30 pm
People's Choice Awards
The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 People's Choice Awards
Jan 19, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Accessories
The Accessories Celebs Made Famous in 2016—& Where to Buy Them!
Dec 29, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Home Tours
Peek Inside Jamie Chung's Charmingly Chic Kitchen and Shop the Look
Nov 15, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
18 Celebrity Instagrams to Inspire Your Own Spooktacular Halloween
Oct 31, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Chung Rocks a Summer-Perfect Romper at a Party Celebrating a Pool Unlike Any Other
Aug 18, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Chung Explains Why She Loves Wearable Tech—and What to Stay Away from on Instagram
Jul 27, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Hailey Baldwin Looks Ravishing in Red at Revolve Summer Party
Jul 10, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Fashion
Lauren Conrad Wears Never-Before-Seen Designs from Her Kohl's Collection to the 2016 CFDA Awards
Jun 07, 2016 @ 7:30 am
Food & Drink
Jamie Chung LOVES this Korean Dish—Snag the Recipe!
May 28, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Chung and Johannes Huebl Embody Southern Charm in Banana Republic’s Summer ’16 Campaign
Apr 26, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Coachella
My Coachella: Jamie Chung's Music Festival Survival Kit Includes Hot Sauce
Apr 19, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Chung Made Her Own Custom Denim at Levi's Coachella Pool Party
Apr 17, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Palm Springs
Can’t Make It to Coachella? Follow These 7 Celebrities at the Festival Instead
Apr 13, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday Jamie Chung! 19 Reasons Her Adorable Pup Is an Instagram Star
Apr 10, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Street Style
Jamie Chung Serves Up Some Seventies-Chic Weekend Outfit Inspo
Apr 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
How Tos
How to Wear a Midi Skirt, According to Celebrity Stylist Judy Len
Mar 30, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
9 Ways to Rock a Floral Bomber Jacket Like Your Favorite Celebrity
Mar 26, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Jamie Chung on Why She Feels #Blessed After a "Rough Two Years"
Mar 05, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Fashion
Jamie Chung Celebrates Gilt's First-Ever Brick and Mortar Store
Mar 03, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!