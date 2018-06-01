whitelogo
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek
TV Shows
The Only 12 TV Shows You Need to Watch This June
Jun 01, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
The
Dawson’s Creek
Cast Reunited After 20 Years and They’re Still Total Heartthrobs
Mar 28, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Dawson's Creek
Star James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed by "Older, Powerful Men"
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Lauren Graham Is Returning to TV ... as a Vampire
Jun 27, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
TV Shows
The Most Unforgettable Guest Stars Ever on
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sep 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Are Expecting Their Fourth Child—See the Cute Announcement
Nov 12, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
See Birthday Boy Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger's Sweetest Instagram Pics
Jun 11, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Most Recent
