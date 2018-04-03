whitelogo
James Marsden
Celebrity
James Marsden
TV Shows
The 11 Best Shows on TV This April
Apr 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
TV Shows
9 TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch This Spring
Mar 26, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
Katherine Heigl Really Wants to Make a
27 Dresses
Sequel—But with a Hilarious Twist
Jan 18, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
SAG Awards
The Best Red Carpet Quotes from the 2017 SAG Awards
Jan 29, 2017 @ 10:30 pm
Videos
James Marsden's Celebrity Crush Helen Mirren Gives Him a Kiss
Nov 28, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Reviews & Coverage
The 5 TV Shows & Movies
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Sep 26, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
The 7 Best Movie Wedding Date Duos Ever
Jul 08, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Sofia Vergara and James Marsden Play Catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon
May 06, 2015 @ 9:30 am
