Everything We Know About James Franco’s Girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad

James Franco’s reputation has been marred by recent sexual misconduct allegations, but one person who has stuck with the actor is his girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad. After the 2018 Golden Globes, where Franco took home an award for The Disaster Artist, multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Franco denied the allegations, “the things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate,” but adding that he plans to take responsibility for his actions. “The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. I will make it. So if I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it,” Franco said.

The conversation around Franco has since died down. He was not nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, despite winning a Golden Globe in that category. He will continue to star in Season 2 of The Deuce, despite the allegations. And HBO isn’t the only one who’s sticking with Franco: His girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, has remained with her man throughout the scandal. The two have been reportedly dating since early November, and have been spotted together as recently as Feb. 10.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While neither of them have publically spoken about their romance, save for Franco mentioning his girlfriend “Isabel” on Howard Stern in December, they’ve been spotted out in public on multiple occasions, including after the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. Pakzad was Franco’s date to the 2018 SAG Awards, where they were spotted smiling at each other inside the ceremony (above). The actor didn’t walk the red carpet at the event, and Pakzad cropped the person next to her out of the photo she posted to Instagram of her Dior dress.

The 24-year-old Penn State grad is currently a graduate student at the University of Southern California, where she’s getting a Masters in Integrated Design, Business, and Technology.

This is literally a dream world🌎 A post shared by isabel pakzad (@isabelpak) on Dec 19, 2017 at 9:02am PST

First time in London!🇬🇧 A post shared by isabel pakzad (@isabelpak) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Judging by her Instagram account, she’s also a seasoned world traveler, though we have no way of knowing whether she’s been taking these trips with Franco since he’s never appeared on her social media.