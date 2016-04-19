Happy Birthday to James Franco! 9 Times He Was Our Instagram Crush

It's no wonder birthday boy James Franco's been able to make such a name for himself in Hollywood. Not only has he shown his versatility as an actor in films such as James Dean (for which he received a Golden Globe Award) and the Spiderman trilogy, but he's also tried his hand at directing, teaching film, producing, and Broadway acting.

When Franco's not busy working on his latest project, he regularly takes to social media with news of his latest film endeavor. Most recently, the multi-talented actor's been posting Instagram photos that are equal parts humorous and handsome. In honor of the now-38-year-old's birthday, we rounded up his best photos that made us fall for the funny man time and time again.

