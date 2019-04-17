How to Make It, According to Jameela Jamil

Image zoom Getty Images

It’s no secret that Jameela Jamil is unapologetically outspoken. The The Good Place star makes no qualms about keeping it all the way real when it comes to body confidence, the importance of seeing minorities in media and the entertainment industry, and why women should demand the things they want.

That passion led her to start I Weigh, a movement to help fight body shaming on social media and promote body confidence, and also to champion women building their own empires through entrepreneurship.

So, it was only fitting that in the in the midst of party-packed Coachella weekend, Jamil took some time away from the festival grounds to share several words of wisdom at Create and Cultivate’s pop-up Saturday at the Avalon Hotel in Palm Springs, dropping motivational wisdom for female entrepreneurs everywhere. The day included inspirational talks led by the likes of Tone It Up! Founders Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, Lawless Beauty founder Annie Lawless, and more.

“This is now a time of sisterhood,” Jamil said during her keynote conversation, which was led by Create & Cultivate CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson. “Seeing how high my activism has risen, seeing how I’ve been embraced for being so outspoken, so rude — by even the media and men — is a sign that change is here.”

She also called out inequities that still exist, emphasizing why it’s beyond important for women and minorities to continue to demand equality in the workplace and society. “The next generation is f—king done being excluded and looking up to a white, straight, thin version of what we are supposed to be,” she said. “We’re done with the dinosaurs…and I’m here to kill the last of them.”

And that was just the beginning. Ahead, eight Jameela Jamil motivational mantras to live by.

1. It never hurts to try: “Trying is winning,” Jamil told the crowd. “I think we put too much emphasis on what we think success is. There’s so much to be had in just trying, and that’s where the real guts come from.”

2. Know that you don’t know it all: “If you’re going to be an activist or feminist, you have to be willing to take an L and know that we don’t know everything. We have to be willing to shut up, listen, and learn, and not be too proud about it.

3. Ignore the haters: “I was told I was too old, too fat, and too ethnic for Hollywood, but I’m here today. Don’t listen to people who project their fears on you.”

4. Ask for what you want. In fact, demand it: “All the things we want are readily available to us; we just don’t know we’re allowed to ask for them.”

5. Practice self-care: “Build yourself up from the inside. Go to therapy! Spend all the money you’d spend on bullsh—t face creams on saving yourself first. You are the most important person in every way.”

6. Get rid of the toxic people in your life: “I have a strong elimination diet around anyone that brings toxicity into my circle.”

7. Be your authentic self, and stop caring about who likes it: “Stop being so worried about being f—king likable — it’s not your responsibility to make people happy.”

8. Lift up other women: “Make space, don’t take space. We’re told there’s room for one, but that’s a lie. There’s room for loads of us.”

